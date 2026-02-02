Trouba recorded two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Trouba earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 8, which was also against Vegas. The defenseman has six points over 10 contests since he welcomed his second son into the world. This has been Trouba's most productive campaign in three years -- he's at eight goals, 16 helpers, 109 shots on net, 100 hits, 108 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 54 appearances. He has a good chance of getting to the 30-point mark for the first time since 2022-23.