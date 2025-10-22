Trouba notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Trouba made his first scoring contributions of the season by setting up second-period goals for Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier. Through six outings, Trouba has two helpers, a plus-4 rating, five shots on net, 19 hits and 12 blocked shots, and he's yet to take a trip to the sin bin. The 31-year-old defenseman plays an ultra-physical style which has value in banger leagues, but he's probably not going to be consistent enough on offense to help fantasy managers in standard formats.