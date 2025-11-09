Trouba scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3, logged three hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Trouba's hot stretch is looking like more than just a burst at this point. He has two goals and three assists over his last five outings, which includes his third multi-point effort of the season Saturday. The 31-year-old is up to four goals, 10 points, 24 shots on net, 40 hits and 30 blocked shots, and his plus-16 rating leads the NHL through Saturday's action. He's only lacking in PIM, but strong totals everywhere else more than make up for his disciplined behavior a month into the season.