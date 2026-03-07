Trouba notched two assists and added two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Trouba has earned two goals and seven assists over his last 10 outings. The 32-year-old blueliner had a hand in third-period tallies by Leo Carlsson and Chris Kreider in this contest. Trouba is up to 30 points, 126 shots on net, 108 hits, 113 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 61 games this season. He's functioned as the Ducks' top right-shot blueliner this season, but those duties could go to John Carlson (lower body) after he was acquired from the Capitals in a trade.