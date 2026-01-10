Trouba was put on non-roster and will miss Saturday's game in Buffalo because he's returned to Anaheim for the expected birth of his child, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Trouba has seven goals, 18 points, 15 PIM, 85 shots, 85 hits and 78 blocks in 44 appearances with Anaheim in 2025-26. Ian Moore is likely to draw back into the lineup Saturday due to Trouba's absence. The 31-year-old Trouba might return for Tuesday's home game against Dallas.