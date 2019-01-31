Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Destined for San Diego
The Ducks sent Dotchin back to AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Dotchin joined the top team during the All-Star break to get a breather, but he'll retake his spot with the minor-league squad as the second half fires up. Jaycob Megna replaces him on the active roster, but Dotchin should remain on the shortlist for recall should injuries hit along the blue line.
