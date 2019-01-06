Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Heading to AHL
Dotchin was sent down to AHL San Diego on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Dotchin's demotion is good news for Cam Fowler (face), who is expected to return Sunday. The 24-year-old will likely continue bouncing between the NHL and AHL levels for the rest of the season and his fantasy value will be virtually nonexistent.
