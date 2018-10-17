Dotchin signed a one-year contract with the Ducks on Wednesday, but the defenseman will need to pass through waivers unclaimed before he'll be eligible to join the team, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dotchin had his contract terminated by the Lightning ahead of this season due to a "material breach," which apparently stemmed from the defenseman showing up to training camp out of shape. The 24-year-old is first and foremost an agitator from the back line, but Dotchin has accumulated three goals, 22 assists and a cumulative plus-27 rating over 83 career contests to show promise as a two-way skater. Evidently, the Ducks don't share the same concerns about the 6-foot-3, 210-pound blueliner's conditioning that the Bolts once did.