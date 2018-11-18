Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Joining big club
Dotchin was promoted to the NHL level from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Dotchin appeared in 83 NHL games with the Lightning from 2016-2018, scoring three goals and 22 points. Anaheim signed him to a contract in October after he was waived by Tampa Bay. Dotchin will likely be some insurance for the defensive group while the team deals with a few injuries.
