Dotchin was promoted to the NHL level from AHL San Diego on Sunday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Dotchin appeared in 83 NHL games with the Lightning from 2016-2018, scoring three goals and 22 points. Anaheim signed him to a contract in October after he was waived by Tampa Bay. Dotchin will likely be some insurance for the defensive group while the team deals with a few injuries.