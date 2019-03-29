Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Receives top-level promotion
Dotchin was called up from AHL San Diego on Thursday.
Dotchin could be utilized in Friday's road game against the Flames. After all, Cam Fowler is dealing with an undisclosed injury that he sustained in Tuesday's game against the Canucks, and the former is on hand as insurance in case the more established defenseman doesn't feel well enough to suit up.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...