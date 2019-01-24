Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Rejoins AHL affiliate
The Ducks summoned Dotchin from the AHL ranks Thursday.
It appears Dotchin is headed for some time off with the All-Star break ahead, allowing some of the Ducks' roster to head to the minors for some extra action. It's unclear if Dotchin will stick around when the second half opens Feb. 2 against the Jets, but the 24-year-old blueliner has pieced together just one point (an assist) and a minus-4 rating through 20 NHL games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...