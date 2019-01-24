The Ducks summoned Dotchin from the AHL ranks Thursday.

It appears Dotchin is headed for some time off with the All-Star break ahead, allowing some of the Ducks' roster to head to the minors for some extra action. It's unclear if Dotchin will stick around when the second half opens Feb. 2 against the Jets, but the 24-year-old blueliner has pieced together just one point (an assist) and a minus-4 rating through 20 NHL games this season.