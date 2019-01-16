Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Ducks assigned Dotchin to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Dotchin has only averaged 10:58 of ice time during the four games he's appeared in since being promoted on Jan. 7, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. Anaheim recalled fellow defenseman Andrej Sustr in a corresponding move Wednesday, so Dotchin will remain in the minors for the foreseeable future.
