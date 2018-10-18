Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Shipped to AHL
Dotchin was assigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday after clearing waivers.
Dotchin may have had some concerns regarding his conditioning when he showed up to camp with the Lightning, ultimately resulting in the team waiving him unconditionally. While he's found a new home, the 24-year-old blueliner will take a trip to the AHL affiliate, likely to get some game action under his belt, before potentially rejoining the Ducks. He posted just 11 points -- three goals and eight assists -- love 48 contests with the Lightning, likely leaving him off the fantasy radar in many leagues.
More News
-
Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Inks deal, waived in procedural move•
-
Jake Dotchin: Passes through waivers unclaimed•
-
Jake Dotchin: Waived unconditionally•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Logs 11 points in 48 games•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Healthy but likely sitting out Thursday•
-
Lightning's Jake Dotchin: Says he's not feeling well•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...