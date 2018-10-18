Dotchin was assigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday after clearing waivers.

Dotchin may have had some concerns regarding his conditioning when he showed up to camp with the Lightning, ultimately resulting in the team waiving him unconditionally. While he's found a new home, the 24-year-old blueliner will take a trip to the AHL affiliate, likely to get some game action under his belt, before potentially rejoining the Ducks. He posted just 11 points -- three goals and eight assists -- love 48 contests with the Lightning, likely leaving him off the fantasy radar in many leagues.