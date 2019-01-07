Ducks' Jake Dotchin: Summoned by parent club
Dotchin was recalled from AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
A day after being sent down to the minors, Dotchin finds himself back in the NHL. With just a single assist over 16 NHL appearances this season, the 24-year-old's fantasy value is nonexistent.
