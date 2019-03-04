Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: 100th goal with Ducks

Silfverberg scored his 100th career goal as a member of the Ducks and 17th on the season in Sunday's win over the Avs.

It hasn't been a great season for Silfverberg, who has only 26 points on the season and has a whopping minus-18 rating. But netting a career milestone in a win still has to feel nice.

