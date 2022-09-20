Silfverberg (leg) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Silfverberg missed the last 23 games of 2021-22 while dealing with a blood clot in his leg. It appears he's been medically cleared and should participate in training camp this week, where he'll be in the mix for a middle-six job.
