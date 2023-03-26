Silfverberg notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Silfverberg has picked up five helpers, including two on the power play, in 10 games since his last goal. The winger has earned seven of his 24 points this season on the power play, and he's added 121 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 72 contests. If Troy Terry (personal) isn't available Monday, Silfverberg could move up to a top-six role.