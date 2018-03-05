Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Breaks cold streak

Silfverberg scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in a 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Owners have been waiting for Silfverberg to break out of his funk for awhile, maybe this is finally the game he did that. Before Sunday, he had one goal in the previous 11 games and just two points since Feb. 1. Silfverberg will have to get going again if he is to post 20 goals for the third straight season. He has 15 goals and 29 points in 61 games.