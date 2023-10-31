Silfverberg scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Silfverberg got the Ducks on the board with his first-period tally. The winger has two points over his last two games, but offense is likely to remain inconsistent for him as long as he's on the third line. He's up to three points, nine shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through nine contests this season.