Silfverberg notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
Silfverberg picked up five points over the last four games of January. The 33-year-old winger's offense was virtually non-existent for about six weeks, but he's found a little more scoring pop since Mason McTavish and Isac Lundestrom joined him on the third line. Silfverberg is at 13 points, 75 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 49 contests overall.
