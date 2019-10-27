Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Closes out win with empty-netter

Silfverberg scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The Swedish winger made sure there was no coming back for the Avalanche by filling the empty cage with his sixth goal of the year. Silfverberg went plus-2 and blocked two shots in the contest as well. In 12 appearances, the 29-year-old has nine points, a plus-10 rating and 26 shots on goal from his second-line role.