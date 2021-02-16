Silfverberg notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Silfverberg. The Swede, like many of Anaheim's forwards, has struggled with consistency on offense this year. Through 16 games, Silfverberg has only six points, 37 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating, making him a risky play in fantasy at this time.