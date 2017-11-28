Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Collects two points in loss
Silfverberg recorded a goal, an assist and four blocked shots during Monday's 7-3 loss to Chicago.
While the multi-point showing snapped a six-game point drought, it also only improved the Swede to six goals and five assists through 24 contests for the campaign. The Ducks have been battling injuries all season, and Silfverberg's production has taken a sizable hit as a result. He has bounce-back potential over the coming weeks, but expectations should likely remain in check until Anaheim has Ryan Getzlaf (face) and/or Ryan Kesler (hip) healthy and back in the lineup.
