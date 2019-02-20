Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Continues to carry hot stick
Silfverberg scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.
Silfverberg's tally ended up as the game-winner as well, his second of the season. Silfverberg has four goals in the last four games, and 16 scores in 51 games so far. It might be worth riding the hot streak for owners in deeper formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...