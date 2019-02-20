Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Continues to carry hot stick

Silfverberg scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Silfverberg's tally ended up as the game-winner as well, his second of the season. Silfverberg has four goals in the last four games, and 16 scores in 51 games so far. It might be worth riding the hot streak for owners in deeper formats.

