Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Could return Wednesday
Silfverberg (upper body) did not travel with the team to Vegas, but is hoping to return to action for Wednesday's clash with the Senators, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Silfverberg will miss his third straight outing Tuesday due to his upper-body malady. The winger had just shaken off a six-game pointless streak with a goal and two helpers in two contests prior to getting hurt. Joe Blandisi has been serving as Silfverberg's stand in, however, the potential return of Rickard Rakell (upper body) will likely mix up the Ducks line combinations.
