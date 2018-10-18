Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Dealing with broken finger
Silfverberg (hand) suffered a non-displaced broken finger Sunday against the Blues.
Silfverberg continues to skate but has stopped all puck handling drills for the foreseeable future. Originally thought of as a minor injury, it appears the Swede will miss time as a result of the injury. There is no official timetable for his return.
