Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Dealing with broken finger

Silfverberg (hand) suffered a non-displaced broken finger Sunday against the Blues.

Silfverberg continues to skate but has stopped all puck handling drills for the foreseeable future. Originally thought of as a minor injury, it appears the Swede will miss time as a result of the injury. There is no official timetable for his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories