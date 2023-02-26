Silfverberg scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Silfverberg has been bumped up to a top-six role lately, and he's starting to make it work. He's scored twice and gone plus-5 over his last two games, though he has only three shots in that span. The winger's scoring touch has more or less been on hiatus for the last three seasons -- he's scored a combined 21 goals in that span after potting that many in 2019-20 alone. This year, he has 17 points, 102 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 59 contests.