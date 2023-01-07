Silfverberg recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Silfverberg set up the first of Mason McTavish's two goals in the contest. The helper ended a four-game point drought for Silfverberg, who has struggled to put together consistent offense in a middle-six role. He had five points in 14 outings in December, and it's tough to expect much more of him going forward since the Ducks' offense struggles to find the twine. The winger is up to 10 points, 70 shots on net, a minus-14 rating and 33 blocked shots through 39 appearances.