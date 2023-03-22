Silfverberg notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Silfverberg has gone eight games without a goal, but he's picked up four assists in that span. The 32-year-old snapped a three-game drought with his helper Tuesday. He's up to 23 points, 118 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 70 contests this season.