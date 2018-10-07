Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Earns assist
Silfverberg had an assist on the game-winning goal Saturday against Arizona.
Silfverberg now has four assists in two games in 2018-19, a great start for the steady defenseman. The 27-year-old Swede will look to add to his streak on Sunday against the Red Wings.
More News
