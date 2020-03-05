Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ends drought with helper

Silfverberg registered an assist and three shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Silfverberg had gone seven games without a point, but his helper on Brendan Guhle's first-period tally put an end to the drought. The Swedish winger is up to 35 points, 141 shots and a minus-4 rating in 62 contests this year. Silfverberg will likely continue to see top-six minutes, but the Ducks' poor offense could limit his ability to produce many points.