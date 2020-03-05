Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ends drought with helper
Silfverberg registered an assist and three shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Silfverberg had gone seven games without a point, but his helper on Brendan Guhle's first-period tally put an end to the drought. The Swedish winger is up to 35 points, 141 shots and a minus-4 rating in 62 contests this year. Silfverberg will likely continue to see top-six minutes, but the Ducks' poor offense could limit his ability to produce many points.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two points in loss to Calgary•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Lights lamp in OT loss•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Manages helper Saturday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Leads team with six shots•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Returning to lineup Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Won't play Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.