Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ends goal drought

Silfverberg scored a goal to help his team to a 2-0 win at Vegas on Monday.

On a night when the Ducks got just 20 pucks to the net, Silfverberg had one of the two that beat Marc-Andre Fleury and made the difference. This gives further credence that sometimes scoring is about luck, and the Swede's luck might be on an upswing following this goal. If he hits the net at a normal pace, his owners will be vindicated for sticking with him.