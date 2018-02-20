Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ends goal drought
Silfverberg scored a goal to help his team to a 2-0 win at Vegas on Monday.
On a night when the Ducks got just 20 pucks to the net, Silfverberg had one of the two that beat Marc-Andre Fleury and made the difference. This gives further credence that sometimes scoring is about luck, and the Swede's luck might be on an upswing following this goal. If he hits the net at a normal pace, his owners will be vindicated for sticking with him.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...