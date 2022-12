Silfverberg scored a first-period goal during Sunday's 5-2 loss to the host Jets.

Locating a loose rebound in the slot, Silfverberg gained possession and beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck as the struggling Ducks forged an early advantage. The 32-year-old right winger converted his first goal in 17 games (Oct. 30) and first point in 16 outings (Nov. 1). Silfverberg, who contributed three shots and two blocks Sunday, failed to score on 30 shots between his past two tallies.