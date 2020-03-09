Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Erupts for three points

Silfverberg scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell combined for six points in the contest, but they were the only Ducks line to really get going. The three-point burst was Silfverberg's first multi-point effort since Feb. 17 -- he had just one assist in that 10-game span. The Swede is up to 20 goals, 38 points, 148 shots and an even plus-minus rating.