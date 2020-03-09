Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Erupts for three points
Silfverberg scored twice and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.
Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell combined for six points in the contest, but they were the only Ducks line to really get going. The three-point burst was Silfverberg's first multi-point effort since Feb. 17 -- he had just one assist in that 10-game span. The Swede is up to 20 goals, 38 points, 148 shots and an even plus-minus rating.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Ends drought with helper•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Two points in loss to Calgary•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Lights lamp in OT loss•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Manages helper Saturday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Leads team with six shots•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Returning to lineup Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.