Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Expected back
Silfverberg (upper body) is expected to play Monday against Carolina, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The report noted that Silfverberg would be ready to go unless the player suffers an unlikely setback prior to puck drop. Though not an elite offensive force, as a two-time 20-goal scorer who plays special teams and can shutdown other team's top lines, Silfverberg is vital to the Ducks' success.
