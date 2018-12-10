Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Extends scoring streak in win

Silfverberg's first-period goal in Sunday's 6-5 shootout victory extended his goal streak to three games.

With eight goals and 14 points in 27 games this season, the 28-year-old Swede continues to be a model of consistency when healthy. Even if his regular shift comes in a bottom-six role, Silfverberg's involvement on the team's power play qualifies him as a high ceiling option most every night. He finished Sunday's contest with a team-high six shots on goal and led all Anaheim forwards in ice time with 20:26.