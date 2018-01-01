Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Extends scoring streak to four

Silfverberg's two-point effort Sunday against Arizona gives him five points in his past four games.

That gives him 20 points this season, and he should easily notch his second straight 40-point season. He's more of a two-way winger than a scorer, but he also gets plenty of power-play time and he isn't afraid to shoot the puck. His role limits his offensive upside, but in a good season he may score 30 goals. He'll need to ramp up his production to achieve that this season, but it's certainly possible.

