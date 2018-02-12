Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Fighting puck luck

Silfverberg has recorded a single goal and owns a 3.6 shooting percentage through his past 14 games.

The Swede is a streaky scorer, as his 9.1 shooting percentage for the campaign is in line with the 9.7 mark he posted over the past two seasons when he topped 20 goals in each. Still, it would be shocking if Silfverberg's goal-scoring woes continued much longer. Banking on positive regression could pay off handsomely -- and in short order.