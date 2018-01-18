Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Finding offensive form
Silfverberg collected an assist during Wednesday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh to give him 11 points -- five goals -- through 16 games since returning from an upper-body injury Dec. 12.
The Swede has established himself as an excellent two-way winger, and his recent offensive numbers are a reminder of his scoring potential. Silfverberg's role on Anaheim's shut-down line definitely caps his upside, but he still projects to remain a serviceable asset in the majority of fantasy settings.
