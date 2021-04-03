Silfverberg scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The 30-year-old winger gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead with his second-period tally. Silfverberg skated with Derek Grant and Nicolas Deslauriers on the Ducks' fourth line Friday. With three points in his last four games, Silfverberg will likely work his way back into a more prominent role in the near future. He has 14 points, 75 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 38 contests overall.