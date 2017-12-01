Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Friday

Silfverberg (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Columbus.

Silverberg missed the third period of Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blues due to an upper-body injury, so he'll likely need to see how he feels during pregame warmups before a final decision on his status can be made. If he's ultimately ruled out of Friday's tilt, Ondrej Kase, who was just removed from injured reserve, will likely draw into the lineup against the Blue Jackets.