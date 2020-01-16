Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Thursday

Silfverberg (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Predators, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Silfverberg didn't join the team on the road trip initially, but it appears he's back in the fold and is a candidate to get back in the lineup Thursday. We may not gain clarification on his availability ahead of pregame warmups, so it may be worth keeping an eye out around puck drop.