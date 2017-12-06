Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Wednesday
Silfverberg (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Senators.
Silfverberg has missed the Ducks' last three games due to an upper-body injury, but if he's given the green light Wednesday, he'll return to his role as a key contributor on Anaheim's power-play and penalty-killing units against the Senators. The Swedish forward's availability for the Ducks' clash with Ottawa likely won't be confirmed until pregame warmups.
More News
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Could return Wednesday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Unfit to play Saturday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Out Friday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Friday•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Misses third period with upper-body injury•
-
Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Collects two points in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...