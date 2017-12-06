Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Wednesday

Silfverberg (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Senators.

Silfverberg has missed the Ducks' last three games due to an upper-body injury, but if he's given the green light Wednesday, he'll return to his role as a key contributor on Anaheim's power-play and penalty-killing units against the Senators. The Swedish forward's availability for the Ducks' clash with Ottawa likely won't be confirmed until pregame warmups.