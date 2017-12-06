Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time call Wednesday

Silfverberg (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Senators.

Silfverberg has missed the Ducks' last three games due to an upper-body injury, but if he's given the green light Wednesday, he'll return to his role as a key contributor on Anaheim's power-play and penalty-killing units against the Senators. The Swedish forward's availability for the Ducks' clash with Ottawa likely won't be confirmed until pregame warmups.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories