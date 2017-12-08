Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Game-time decision
Silfverberg (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's clash with Minnesota.
Silfverberg has missed the Ducks' previous four outings due to his upper-body malady, but could be back in action Friday. Where the winger slots into the lineup once given the green light remains to be seen, although a top-six role seems likely considering he has racked up six goals and half a dozen assists in 25 contests.
