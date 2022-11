Silfverberg produced an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Silfverberg earned his first helper of the year on a Frank Vatrano goal in the first period. Silfverberg has earned all four of his points in the last seven games since he missed one contest with an illness. The winger has three goals, one assist, 17 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through nine appearances, primarily playing on the third line.