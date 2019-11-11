Play

Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Generates helper

Silfverberg collected an assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Silfverberg made a Swedish connection with Rickard Rakell in the first period for the Ducks' first goal. Silfverberg has five points in his last five games, and 14 points in 18 contests overall this year.

