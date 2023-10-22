Silfverberg notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Coyotes.

The helper was Silfverberg's first point in four outings this season. The winger has played primarily on the third line, though he saw a meager 7:59 of ice time in this contest -- no injury was reported after the game, so this may be a decision by head coach Greg Cronin. Silfverberg has added five shots on net, six blocked shots and two PIM this season.