Silfverberg netted a goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Toronto.

Silfverberg beat Leafs goaltender at 11:23 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his third goal in eight games this season, which puts him just two goals away from his 2021-22 total, which was achieved in 53 contests. The last time he ended up with a double-digital total in goals over the course of a season was 2019-20. He also had four shots and a plus-2 rating Sunday, bringing him up to 15 shots and a neutral plus/minus this season.