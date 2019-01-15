Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: GM wishes to retain top scorer

Ducks GM Bob Murray is interested in re-signing Silfverberg ahead of the trade deadline, TSN.ca reports.

The seventh-year winger currently leads the team in scoring with 12 goals through 41 contests. Silfverberg is cashing out the balance of a four-year deal worth $3.75 million annually, and he'd become an unrestricted free agent on the off chance that Murray is unable to meet the Swede's contract demands this time around.