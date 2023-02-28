Silfverberg scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Silfverberg has scored a goal in each of his last three games, going plus-5 with six shots on net in that span. The 32-year-old is turning back the clock with these performances, though he's also benefited from being on the top line. He's now at nine goals, nine helpers, 104 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 60 contests. Four of Silfverberg's points have come on the power play.